Rotary 2019 award opens

Thames Valley Rotary District is giving young adults the opportunity to develop key skills during a week away in Wales.

The Rotary Sponsored Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) is the organisation’s way of giving young adults the opportunity to start their careers on the best possible footing.

During a week long course participants will develop qualities of leadership, team working, initiative, communication and problem solving.

Applicants of all backgrounds and experience are welcome to apply but they should be between 18-25, have leadership potential and live and work in Maidenhead.

The programme will take place at a specially adapted centre in the Snowdonia National Park, North Wales between July 20-27 this year.

There is no cost to candidates as they are met by local Rotary Clubs in Maidenhead.

To find out more or apply for a place contact Stephan Stephan, member of Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club, on 07475771471 or email HelalStephan@aol.com