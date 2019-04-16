In pictures: The Nicholsons Shopping Centre provides 'terrific' entertainment

05:30PM, Tuesday 16 April 2019
‘Terrific Tuesdays’ at the Nicholsons Shopping Centre in Maidenhead have been just that over the last two weeks.
The free entertainment provided for children over the Easter holiday included a mesmerising magic show on Tuesday, April 9 and a ‘dragon day’ today.
It was magician Trevor Cline who wowed the young crowds visiting the centre.
Trevor has been performing magic professionally for twenty-six years at leading venues such as the Grosvenor Hotel, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
Armed with his sorcerers bag and magic rope he provided enchanting entertainment and a laugh a minute with his comedy capers.
Children visiting the Nicholsons today were lured into the Dragons’ Den full of craft activities and storytelling.
Led by a team of princess craftworkers children made concertina and blow dragons and enjoyed storytelling sessions featuring Zog the Dragon.
Jane Wright, Manager of the Nicholsons Shopping Centre said: “Dragons are very popular at the moment and princesses are always firm favourites so magic, crafts and storytelling featuring these fantasy icons should tick all the boxes.”
