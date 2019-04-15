Craufurd mini-festival to feature new beers this weekend

An opportunity to sample beers will be available at the Craufurd Arms’ Mini-Beer Festival.

Themed around ‘beers from the wood’, featuring two firkins of real ale, the pub’s get-together will take place across the weekend.

The ale is stored in a traditional wooden cask while beer is stored in an industry-standard stainless steel cask.

Five real ales will be available to try at the bar alongside two new beers – Chiltern Brewery’s 4.3 per cent Beechwood Bitter and XT Brewery’s 4.5 per cent XT13.

The Craufurd, in Gringer Hill, will also receive its Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead CAMRA 2019 Pub of the Year award on Saturday.

The action will kick off with the pub’s Alzheimer and Dementia Charity Race Night from 8pm on Friday, and Saturday’s events will run 2–8pm.

Sunday’s programme will run from 2-6pm.