In pictures: young farmers compete in shooting, fencing and livestock judging

A young farmers event saw shooting, fencing and livestock judging take place in the Royal Borough.

Windsor and Maidenhead Young Farmers hosted the Berkshire Young Farmers at a pre-show classes event at the Berkshire College of Agriculture in Burchetts Green Road yesterday (Sunday).

On the day the two clubs had the chance to take part in an unranked competition ahead of upcoming county shows.

Both sides took part in a variety of categories, including fencing (building fences), clay pigeon shooting, cookery classes and judging horses and livestock.

The attendees used the event as a chance to prepare for the Berkshire Young Farmers County Show, which takes place in Englefield on Sunday, May 26.