Maidenhead Easter 10 set to take place this week

Spectators will have a chance to see runners bounding through the town at the Maidenhead Easter 10.

The 10-mile race takes place on Good Friday, April 19, at 9.30am, with a junior fun run taking place at 8.30am.

The event starts off at Maidenhead Business Park and will see runners take off along Westacott Way, run towards Littlewick Green and then loop back towards White Waltham.

Competitors will then run through Woodlands Park before finishing where they started.

The race is a great chance for London Marathon runners to get some extra training in and is an active way to start the bank holiday weekend.

The mile-and-a-half-mile children’s races, open to ages four to 13, means all the family can get involved.

Entry is now closed for the adult race, but children can still be entered for £6. To book visit www.maidenheadac.org/easter-10/