Theresa May seeks nominations for best South Asian restaurant in Maidenhead

11:00AM, Sunday 14 April 2019
Theresa May is calling on her constituents to help her find the best South Asian eatery.
Food-loving MPs are asked to nominate a South Asian restaurant in their constituency in the ‘Tiffin Cup’. The final takes place on July 2, 2019.
Theresa May said: “We have some fantastic South Asian restaurants in the Maidenhead constituency so I am confident that we can find one to make the short-list.
“This is a great opportunity to champion your favourite so please email me with your nominations.”
Email sharkeyj@parliament.uk with the subject ‘Tiffin Cup 2019’ by Tuesday, April 16 to nominate.
