    • Theresa May seeks nominations for best South Asian restaurant in Maidenhead

    Theresa May is calling on her constituents to help her find the best South Asian eatery.

    Food-loving MPs are asked to nominate a South Asian restaurant in their constituency in the ‘Tiffin Cup’. The final takes place on July 2, 2019.

    Theresa May said: “We have some fantastic South Asian restaurants in the Maidenhead constituency so I am confident that we can find one to make the short-list.

    “This is a great opportunity to champion your favourite so please email me with your nominations.”

    Email sharkeyj@parliament.uk with the subject ‘Tiffin Cup 2019’ by Tuesday, April 16 to nominate.

    • JoeSoap

      12:12, 14 April 2019

      Treasonous appeaser ignoring the will of the leaver majority

