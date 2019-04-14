Pets Corner: Tilly and Fifi at the RSPCA

East Berks RSPCA has some cats that are ready or almost ready for homing.

They come in various colours and personalities, male and female, and are all young at one to four years old.

Pictured are Tilly and Fifi, who were signed over due to a change of circumstances for their owner.

The sisters need to be homed together as they are very close. Tilly is the braver of the two and Fifi will need time to settle so we are looking for experienced patient owners with plenty of love for this pair.

There are single cats also looking for homes.

To enquire about Tilly and Fifi or any cats in the care of East Berks RSPCA, please call 07852 481079 or complete an enquiry form at www.rspca-eastberkshire.co.uk