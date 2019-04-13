SITE INDEX

    • My Mum competition winners collect rewards

    Amy Horsfield

    To celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 31, we asked schoolchildren to draw pictures of their mums.

    We then selected four winners from the 188 entries we received, which were all printed in our My Mum feature on Thursday, March 28.

    The winners were Darcy Fowler, from Cookham Dean C of E Primary School, Cora Carter from Claires Court Junior Girls, Ruby Wright from Burchetts Green C of E Infants School and Mateo Costa from Manor Green School. All of our winners have been awarded an Easter egg.

