Cubs and beavers help out with Littlewick Green clean up

Cubs and beavers looking to get more involved in helping out around the village took part in a spring clean litter pick.

About 20 youngsters took part in a litter pick on Sunday, March 24, organised by the Littlewick Green Society.

With leader Peter Matthews, his wife Ali and volunteers, the children swept the cycle path south of the village and Westacott Way.

“More villagers turned out to help this time, many of them from new families in the village,” White Waltham parish councillor Lynn Penfold said.

Encouraged by their success with the villagers who joined in the tidy-up, which saw them collect items that can be recycled, fast food litter and car parts, the cubs and beavers will now look after part of the village green.