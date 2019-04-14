In pictures: Maidenhead care home celebrates 'outstanding' rating

A Maidenhead care home opened its doors and invited the community to celebrate after it received an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The regulator awarded Clara Court, in Courthouse Road, top honours in March after inspections in 2018, praising its responsiveness and effectiveness.

Residents and staff were joined by the community to mark the award on Wednesday, which was also attended by Royal Borough mayor Cllr Paul Lion.

The event included drinks, a buffet and speeches, followed by a plaque unveiling by Cllr Lion.

Guests were also treated to a performance from an Elvis impersonator, took part in a Zumba session and got up close with a host of farm animals from a petting farm, including lambs, baby goats and ponies.

Debbie Winwood, home manager at Clara Court, said: “We were thrilled to receive an ‘Outstanding’ CQC rating, and we knew we had to do something special to mark the occasion.

“We all had a brilliant time celebrating our achievement, and it was wonderful to see so many faces from the community raising a glass with us. To achieve such a high rating shows just how committed the team is.

“I would like to say thank you for their hard work and dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families.”