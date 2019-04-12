Broadway pay and display machines receive mixed reception in first week

The new pay and display parking machines have received a mixed reception after they came into use in the Nicholsons car park on Monday.

The machines were introduced because the old ones were susceptible to fraud.

According to the Royal Borough on Twitter, thousands have successfully used the new machines, with 1,325 parking on Monday and 1,444 parking on Tuesday.

It said the only reported issue on Monday, which was made on social media, was resolved, with four parking attendants on hand to help people use the machines for the first month they are in use.

But Verity Henderson tweeted an issue she was having with the machines on Tuesday.

She said: “Ticket machines not accepting cards and mobile app not working. What a shambles.”

Other people were concerned that the machines are too complicated to use.

Anton Russell said: “The whole point of a machine is that it shouldn’t need a human helping you to use it.”