Plans for Maidenhead Station lift 'not entirely dead' passenger association AGM hears

Speakers from Crossrail, Great Western Railway (GWR) and Network Rail gave talks and provided updates at a passenger group’s AGM.

About 30 people attended the Marlow-Maidenhead Passengers Association AGM on Friday, March 29, at Bourne End Community Centre in Wakeman Road.

Network Rail’s Francis McGarry revealed that plans to build a lift to platform one at Maidenhead Station were ‘not entirely dead’ and that the Windsor Link Railway was now less likely to happen than the proposed Western Rail Access to Heathrow project.

Tom Pierpoint, of GWR, revealed that the new car park in Stafferton Way will have an entire floor of 88 spaces reserved for rail passengers.

John Geary, who represented Crossrail, told the group that a new ticket hall, lifts and entrance will be built at Twyford Station as part of the project.

After questions from the public, Mr Pierpoint added GWR will investigate the unlit foot crossing at Globe Park in Marlow after concerns were raised that it was potentially dangerous.