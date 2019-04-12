In pictures: Berkshire Vision hosts day of sports and activities at SportsAble

Anyone affected by sight loss was invited to try out a variety of sports and activities in Maidenhead last Saturday (April 6).

The Berkshire Vision Activity Day was the first organised by Berkshire Vision and was held at SportsAble in Braywick Road.

Based in Reading the charity has been supporting blind and partially sighted children and adults for over 100 years through home visits, social clubs, sports and activities.

More than 50 Members and their families attended the activity day and tried out a wide variety of sports and activities.

It ‘was very much about improving physical health, self-esteem, social interaction and general well-being’.

Sports and activities included kurling, ballroom dancing, yoga, Tai Chi, tandem cycling, acoustic shooting, archery, athletics, football, netball, goalball plus arts and craft.

Berkshire Vision CEO, Louise Lucio-Palk was volunteering on the day as a guide for people taking part in the activities.

She said: “Sport can be incredibly empowering, it’s also fun and a great way to meet new friends, helping with both mental and physical health - the benefits aren’t just exercise related they extend do achieving, either individually or as part of team.

“Our inaugural Activity Day which we hope will become an annual event, not only introduced new sports and activities to people with sight loss, people came along, made new friends, shared experiences and left having achieved at and trying something new.

“I heard first-hand the fun our Berkshire Vision Members had and particular highlights for me included watching a 78 year old member with sight loss fly round the track on a tandem thoroughly enjoying herself.”

If you’re blind or partially sighted or have a friend or family member affected by sight loss and would to find out more about Berkshire Vision email info@berkshire vsion.org.uk or call 0118 987 2803.