In pictures: Crystal portraits of leading figures created

Portraits of leading political figures, including Maidenhead MP Theresa May, have been created by an artist using thousands of crystals.

Syed Azmatullah, 69, from India, who is staying in Abbotts Way, Cippenham, said

his portraits have been accepted by Seema Kennedy, parliamentary private secretary to Mrs May.

The artist had previously created crystal pictures of former PM David Cameron.

“I want to meet the famous personalities of the world and I am very much satisfied that my crystal art is making a way to fulfil my wish,” said Syed.

“First the selected photo is spread on a specially designed graph, then comes the selection of point-back crystal shades according to the subject.

“Later on, these crystals encrust with a chemical for bonding.”