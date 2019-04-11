Maidenhead Matters keeping Britain tidy 

A vacuum cleaner and three shopping trolleys were some of the larger items collected during a litter pick in Grenfell Park on Saturday.

Organised by Maidenhead Matters, the rubbish collecting expedition was part of The Great British Spring Clean 2019 – a Keep Britain Tidy initiative.

Donna Stimson is co-founder of Maidenhead Matters and a Tory candidate in the local elections. She said: “We found three shopping trolleys, a vacuum cleaner, and 14 bags of rubbish and cans and bottles to be recycled.”

The group also has litter picks planned on Saturday at Kidwells Park and at The Moor on April 20. Find out more at www.facebook.com/MaidenheadMM/