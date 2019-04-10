In pictures: Plenty for kids to do at Norden Farm's 'Quest Family Fest'

Norden Farm has provided children in Maidenhead with ample entertainment during the first week of the Easter holidays.

The jam-packed schedule of activities is part of the centre’s Quest Family Fest, which offers ‘a whole host of new experiences for children and young people’.

There are singalongs, film screenings, a silent disco, storytelling, workshops and more to enjoy.

On Tuesday this included getting creative and crafty when children made superhero puppets, dragons and shields with Joanne Saunders and Lisa Lovejoy.

Also taking place was the three-day activity course Next Steps: Dance Intensive. Working with professional choreographer Charlie Dixon, the students had the opportunity to develop their technique, learn routines and create their own.

The course culminated in children performing all they have learned to friends and family.

Throughout the school holiday the Gallery at the Altwood Road centre also plays host to the Take Root schools and community exhibition.

Curated by artists Raphaella Sapir and Amelia Pimlott, the exhibition showcases the giant vegetables they have made with local children.

It is inspired by the show The Enormous Turnip, which is being performed at Norden Farm by Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company until tomorrow (Friday).

Education manager at Norden Farm, Robyn Bunyan said: “It’s been wonderful to welcome hundreds of children and young people to Norden Farm so far this week as part of Quest Family Fest.

>kern<“The festival is the opportunity to go on creative adventures and experience new worlds this school holiday.>kern<

“There’s still lots to see and do with us before it’s time to go back to school.”

Events are running until Sunday, April 21. To find out more go to norden.

farm/whatson