Catwalk fashion show raises £1,000 for charity

This season’s latest trends were worn down a catwalk in Maidenhead last week to raise £1,000 for charity.

Hosted by Donna Stimson, a Tory candidate for St Mary’s in the local elections, the fashion show was held for Re:Charge R&R and took place at ICON gym in Grenfell Road on Thursday, April 4.

Re:Charge R&R helps with ‘parenting, stress and difficulties with home life’ and holds weekly drop-in sessions and signposts families to relevant agencies within the Royal Borough.

Activewear by Beau Britches and collections from designers D.Exterior, Bitte Kai Rand and Ania Schierholt were all featured in the show.