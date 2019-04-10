Maggie-Mae talent show raises money for Great Ormond Street

A talent show raised more than £1,000 for Great Ormond Street in memory of a Holyport toddler who died from leukaemia.

Maggie’s Got Talent, which was held at Cox Green School in Highfield Lane on Sunday (Apr 7), saw children aged between seven and 15 years old perform for an audience.

It is the latest of the fundraisers held by Leah and David Morgan, the parents of Maggie-Mae who died in March last year aged 18 months.

The contest was divided into two acts – amateur and dance school.

The evening raised £550 for the London-based children’s hospital, and Leah and David believe Lloyd’s TSB will match-fundraise another £500.

“We had children perform for the first time ever on a stage and also children who were used to the spotlight,” Leah said.

“It was a real honour to see some of the children overcome their fears performing in front of a live audience, it was just as lovely seeing others back stage practicing their routines with great care.”