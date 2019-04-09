Overnight walk raises total for Maidenhead boy with muscle-wasting disease

A fundraising walk in aid of a little boy with a muscle-wasting disease has helped increase the total and ensure his family can provide for the future.

Five-year-old Archie Davies, from South Road in Maidenhead, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in August 2017.

There is no cure and life expectancy is about 20 or 30.

On Sunday, Archie’s mum Beccy and members of staff from Archie’s old pre-school, Little-Me in Bray High Street, took on an 18-mile overnight trek from the Red Lion in Henley-on-Thames, to the Thames Hotel in Ray Mead Road, Maidenhead, which put on tea and bacon sandwiches for the ramblers.

They left at midnight and arrived at about 6.30am.

Proceeds from the ‘Moonlight March’ walk will be put towards Archie’s future needs, such as a wheelchair and house adaptations.

The walk’s £3000 goal has already been achieved on it’s Go Fund Me page, with an extra £500 in offline donations still to be collected.

Mum Beccy said she has identified an offroad wheelchair that she will be able to buy for her son thanks to the efforts of the group, who gave up a night’s sleep to ensure a better future for Archie, who attends Burchetts Green Infant School.

“It was really amazing,” Beccy said.

“We sort of stuck together at the beginning and then at the various stops, regrouped again.

“To think we can already buy the wheelchair is incredible. It was overwhelming and so emotional.

“Some people were in pain but they kept saying ‘we are doing it for Archie’. “

Visit www.gofundme.com/archies-march?fbclid=IwAR2veWx5hkDAxyi36OlE2FlIRTKstSEN6Cw3r8l7rpxgXDDonAMxkxX7_AY to donate.