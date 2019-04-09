Royal Borough salaries higher than UK median income

11:47AM, Tuesday 09 April 2019
Workers in the borough earn significantly more than the national median income, according to HMRC.
The average worker brought in £27,200 before tax in the 2016-17 financial year, according to figures published last week.
That is higher than the UK-wide median income of £23,600.
Unsurprisingly, workers in the City of London have the highest median salary at £54,300. The lowest in the UK was in Boston, Lincolnshire.
