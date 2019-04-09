Contractor for next stage of Maidenhead Waterways project set to build new weir

The next stage of the Maidenhead Waterways project is getting underway after a contractor was appointed to construct a weir just outside the town centre.

Oxford-based civil engineering firm Greenford Ltd has been appointed by the Royal Borough to build the weir in Green Lane.

A weir is a barrier across the stream where the water level drops down. A lock will also be added at a later stage.

The construction will include a fish ladder and eel pass, allowing creatures to move either way along the stream safely.

Initial plans also contain boat rollers to allow small boats to pass from one level to the other, as well as a footbridge.

Richard Davenport, chair of the trustees for Maidenhead Waterways Group said: “Completing the weir stage will help transform the outlook for large areas of the town centre permanently filling and stabilising the York Stream and creating an amenity that can be actively or passively enjoyed by all.

“The inclusion of a fish and eel pass will allow fish passage and two old weirs can then be removed to improve aquatic connectivity to and through Maidenhead town centre”.

Greenford Ltd was also part of the first phase of the project in 2015, building the bridge over the channel behind Maidenhead Library.

Robert Hutton, Greenford Ltd director, said that the company creates designs that ‘blend seamlessly into the environment’.

Once it is complete, the weir will lift the surface water levels through the town centre channel. The York Stream arm of the waterway is set to be completed by the end of the year.

Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), Maidenhead waterways champion, said: “Funding the weir will ensure that more of our residents will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the waterways now and in the future.”

“It was important to us that we made the waterways as accessible as possible and the weir will ensure that small boats of all kinds are able to travel in and along our beautiful town centre waterways uninhibited.”