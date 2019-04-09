Care home invites people to celebrate 'outstanding' rating

A care home in Maidenhead is inviting the community to celebrate with it after it received an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Care UK’s Clara Court home in Courthouse Road will open its doors tomorrow (Wednesday) from 2pm to 4pm for people to mark the achievement.

A commemorative plaque will be unveiled, while visitors will be treated to a performance from an Elvis impersonator. The home will also offer a zumba session, as well as an arts and craft workshop for those looking to polish their skills.

There will also be an opportunity to get up close to a variety of friendly farm animals.

In March, the CQC awarded Clara Court ‘outstanding’ in both its responsiveness and effectiveness, resulting in an overall ‘outstanding’ rating.

Inspections were carried out in 2018 and the report was published on March 6.

In the report, inspectors commented on the warm, inviting environment at Clara Court, which recreated ‘the feeling of home’, and how the team treated residents with care and respect, having developed a ‘family culture’.

Home manager at Clara Court, Debbie Winwood, said: “Here at Clara Court we see beyond a resident’s dementia or frailty, to their personality and spirit. We don’t see obstacles, we see opportunities. Every aspect of life here is tailored to the residents and how they want to be cared for; after all, Clara Court is their home, and we’re only visitors.

“I’m so pleased our continued efforts have been recognised by the CQC’s inspectors. Everyone here is so passionate about improving the quality of residents’ lives, and they work incredibly hard to make a positive difference.

“To be rated ‘outstanding’ shows just how committed the team is, and I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them. I would like to say thank you for their hard work and dedication, which I know is also greatly appreciated by residents and their families. We hope the local community will join us for what’s set to be a fun day of celebrations.”