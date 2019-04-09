Maidenhead scout group call for former members to attend reunion

The 9th Maidenhead Scout Group is celebrating its centenary year with a reunion.

Over the past 100 years, children and young people have taken part in scouting at the 5th, 12th and 4th groups, then, following a merger twenty years ago, at the current 9th group.

It is looking to contact past members of these groups to celebrate at a reunion on Saturday, May 18.

If you or anyone you know was a beaver, cub, scout, venture scout, leader or parent, get in touch by contacting 07481 020157 or 9thmaidenheadscoutgroup@gmail.com.