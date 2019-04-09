SITE INDEX

    • Maidenhead scout group call for former members to attend reunion

    The 9th Maidenhead Scout Group is celebrating its centenary year with a reunion.

    Over the past 100 years, children and young people have taken part in scouting at the 5th, 12th and 4th groups, then, following a merger twenty years ago, at the current 9th group.

    It is looking to contact past members of these groups to celebrate at a reunion on Saturday, May 18. 

    If you or anyone you know was a beaver, cub, scout, venture scout, leader or parent, get in touch by contacting 07481 020157 or 9thmaidenheadscoutgroup@gmail.com.

