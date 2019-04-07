Winners announced for Maidenhead Drama Festival

The talents of actors, directors and stage crews were on show as Maidenhead Drama Festival returned for the 72nd time.

Drama groups put on a series of one-act plays at Norden Farm from Thursday, March 28 until Saturday, March 30.

Each performance was adjudicated by theatre actor, writer and director Keith Phillips as entrants competed for a chance to progress in the All-England Theatre Festival.

Winners progress to an eastern final in the hope of making it through to the English final, which this year will take place at Norden Farm on June 8. A British final will then take place in Harrogate in July.

This year, the top prize went to Woking College Theatre Company’s performance of Education, Education, Education by the Wardrobe Ensemble, set in a troubled secondary school the day after Tony Blair’s Labour government was elected in May 1997.

Maidenhead Drama Guild, Langley Grammar School and the Bishopstoke Players also picked up prizes and certificates, handed out on Saturday night by actor and playwright Richard James and Advertiser editor James Preston.

The Advertiser’s owner, the Louis Baylis Trust, is a major financial supporter of the annual festival.

Maidenhead Drama Festival organiser and chairman Carol Hennessy said: “While we would always like to have more entries, the standard this year was very high.

“We had some thought-provoking plays, but also some very funny and entertaining pieces, so the audiences went home happy.

“The quality of work being done by the youth groups gives us hope for the future – live theatre is far from dead.

“We are now planning for the English Final, the

culmination of all these festivals across England, which we will be hosting at Norden Farm on June 8.

“This promises to be a day of highest quality theatre.”

The winners were as follows:

The Biggs Drama Shield (first prize) – Woking College Theatre Company

The Dorcas Gowing Memorial Trophy (second prize) – Maidenhead Drama Guild

The Frank Richards Cup (third prize) – Langley Grammar School

The Maidenhead Youth Drama Trophy (18 and under) – Woking College Theatre Company

The Fred Stone Trophy (best unpublished play) – Langley Grammar School

The Aubrey Harding Trophy (best performance of a short play) – Langley Grammar School

The Lyndra Whitworth Award (All England Theatre Festival) – Woking College Theatre Company

The John Rigg Trophy (best comedy) – Maidenhead Drama Guild

The South of England Building Society Bowl (stage presentation) – Woking College Theatre Company

Backstage Award – Woking College Theatre Company

The Moyra Hutchinson Trophy (adjudicator’s award) – Katy Pink, Bishopstoke Players