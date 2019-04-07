Men's Matters visit war bunker

A group designed to prevent loneliness in older men paid a visit to a Battle of Britain bunker on Friday.

Members of Men’s Matters were able to tour the operations room, in Uxbridge, from where much of the RAF’s effort to stop the Luftwaffe was co-ordinated during the Second World War.

It was one of several events the group, which meets on Wednesday afternoons at the Maidenhead Community Centre in York Road, holds for its members.

Trustee of the group Paul Samuels said: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“These trips help our men to strengthen trust and friendship between each other.”

Men’s Matters meetings are held 2-4pm on Wednesdays.