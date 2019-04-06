Charity Noticeboard: April 4

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

MAIDENHEAD: As part of Parkinson’s Awareness Week, a stand will be set up in the town to raise awareness.

The Parkinson’s UK Slough and District Branch will set up in the Nicholson’s Centre on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Members of the branch will be on hand to talk about the disease and hand out information.

There will be cake and a ‘name the teddy’ competition.

MARLOW: The Rotary Club of Marlow have raised more than £3,000 for the victims of the cyclone disaster in south east Africa.

Representatives of the charity were dotted around the town on Saturday collecting money for the victims of Cyclone Idai, raising £3,032 on the day.

The Rotary club links up directly with local clubs in the disaster area to ensure every last pound is spent.

Rotarian Lance Slater said: “We want to thank all the good people of Marlow for their very generous support of this very worthy cause.”

BRAY: Former cricketer and broadcast veteran Phil Tufnell will take part in a dinner for a special educational needs school.

Tuffers, who has played for England, Middlesex and appears as team captain on A Question of Sport, will be at The Bridge House in Paley Street on Wednesday, April 10.

He will be chatting to Shaun Udal, also an England and Middlesex cricketer, and guests will be able to take part in a question and answer session.

Tickets cost £60 per head, including a meal, and money raised will go to Dove House Special Needs School in Basingstoke.

Call 01628 789889 for tickets and information.

MAIDENHEAD: The RSPB East Berks Local Group will be holding an indoor meeting on Thursday, April 11 at 7.30pm in the High Street Methodist Church Hall in King Street.

Speaker Chris Ward will talk about “From Marrakech to Massa”, a journey around central and southern Morocco taking in desert and high altitude birds and a search for one of the world’s rarest species.

All are welcome. £4 for group members and £5 for non-members.

Refreshments are provided.

See www.eastberksrspb.org.uk for more information.