Plastic pickers ready to sail on The Cut this weekend

A plastic free group is leading a ‘Waterways Plastic Pick’ along The Cut in Maidenhead this weekend.

Plastic Free Maidenhead will be meeting at Bray Lake at 2pm tomorrow (Saturday) as part of a national campaign, Summit to Sea, spearheaded by charity Surfers Against Sewage.

The campaign is intended to rid waterways and seas of single use plastic.

The group will be travelling from Bray Lake by paddleboard, canoe, kayak or on foot along the bank, with those with no water experience able to borrow ‘sit on top’ kayaks as members collect plastic and other litter as they go.

Everyone is welcome and no experience is required. Gloves to pick litter safely are advised. Free parking is available at the lake, which is signposted off Windsor Road and situated in Monkey Island Lane.