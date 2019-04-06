In pictures: Mums enjoy sweet treats with their children at Larchfield Primary School

Mums at Larchfield Primary School were treated to an afternoon of tea and cake on Friday as Mother’s Day arrived early.

The Bargeman Road school’s parent and teacher association (PTA) provided a selection of sweet treats and each mum – invited in by their reception and year one children – was also presented with daffodils.

Cookies with ‘Mum’ etched in icing gave mums a lift as they joined their youngsters at school for a Mother’s Day treat, ahead of the big day on Sunday.

Headteacher Jacqui Kearney said: “What better way to say thank you to our special mums than with tea, cake and flowers? It was a very special afternoon and gave the children a chance to celebrate everything that their mums do and let them know how special they are.”