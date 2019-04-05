'Moonlight March' to take place for little boy with muscle-wasting disease

Selfless ramblers will be walking overnight to raise money for a young boy from Maidenhead with a rare muscle wasting disease.

Archie’s Moonlight March is taking place in the early hours of Sunday to raise funds for five-year-old Archie Davies, who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in August 2017.

More than 20 walkers will start the 18-mile trek from the Red Lion in Henley-on-Thames at midnight on Saturday,

arriving at 6am on Sunday at the Thames Riviera Hotel by Maidenhead Bridge.

Archie has a genetic muscle-wasting disease which causes muscles to weaken. There is no cure and life expectancy is about 20 or 30.

Proceeds from the walk will be put towards Archie’s future needs, such as a wheelchair and house adaptations.

Archie’s mum, Beccy, from South Road, Maidenhead, will be joining the event, which was

organised by Victoria Egarr, the manager of the Little-Me Pre-School in Bray High Street, that Archie used to attend.

He moved to Burchetts Green Infant School in September and members of staff from there will also be joining the walk.

Beccy praised the support the cause has received. More than £1,000 has so far been raised towards the marchers’ £2,000 target.

“The fact that all of these people are getting together and doing this for my son is crazy really. It blows my mind,” she said.

“Thank you doesn’t say enough. I want a better word for everything they are doing.

“It is not even the money, but knowing these people are going out of their way in the middle of the night to walk 18 miles.”

A family fund has also been set up with charity Duchenne UK – with money from this used to research, treat and hopefully find a cure for the disease.

Archie has a younger brother, Freddie, four, and father, Alex.

Visit www.gofundme.com/archies-march and bit.ly/2FJhD1W for more details on the fund.