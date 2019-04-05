SITE INDEX

    • Retirement residents join plant masterclass with Braywick Heath Nurseries

    Green- fingered staff from Braywick Heath Nurseries helped out at a spring potted plant masterclass at a retirement complex on Thursday, March 14.

    Residents and staff at McCarthy and Stone’s Elgar Place retirement apartments in Bridge Avenue, Maidenhead, gathered in the communal lounge to put together a selection of potted plants, helped by experts from the nurseries in Braywick Road.

    Kevin Sims, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone South East, said: “With the dark days of winter behind us, it was wonderful to bring homeowners and members of the local community together at Elgar Place for a very spring-like celebration.

    “We certainly have a lot of talented homeowners here.

    “The spring potted plants were rather spectacular and the many green-fingered retirees at Elgar Place made the most of the opportunity to learn a new skill in gardening, just in time for spring.”

