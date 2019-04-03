Pub to be demolished next year in town centre redevelopment

Another chunk of the town centre is due to be redeveloped with a corner pub set to shut its doors and be demolished next year.

Shanly Homes put an application to demolish the Anchor last month, though it will remain open until at least March.

The developer already has permission to destroy the rest of the block, which colloquially became known as ‘Death Row’.

The unoccupied buildings have become unclean and look neglected.

In a letter to the council, Kevin Scott, director at RTPI Chartered Town Planners, said: “The applicant (Shanly) is keen to progress with the demolition and clearance of the wider site which is already something of an eyesore.

He adds: “Logistically it is simpler to demolish the whole site at the same time and will avoid leaving the Anchor building as an isolated structure.”

An application to build 55 flats on the site is with the council and has not yet been decided on.

Further down the road, a Shanly scheme is due to go ahead at the former Desborough Bowling Club site.