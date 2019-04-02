In pictures: Good causes get together at Shifford Crescent Co-op

11:13AM, Tuesday 02 April 2019
A charity event at Shifford Crescent’s Co-op store gave two groups benefitting from its ‘Good Causes’ scheme a chance to join up.
The company runs a community fund which rewards charities in the area chosen through their membership scheme. When members buy own-brand products, good causes receive one per cent of the sale.
Two of this year’s charities – The Autism Group and Furze Platt Scout Group – met up at the convenience supermarket in Cliveden View on Saturday to share ideas, build relationships and raise funds.
The Autism Group – a Maidenhead-based charity which supports young people on the autistic spectrum by offering social opportunities – provided information on the condition while the scout group had a number of leaders there to provide details on scouting in the town.
Paul Pearce, manager of the Shifford shop, also provided a hamper of Co-op and fairtrade goods that were raffled on the day in support of the charities.
Neil Trivedi, group scout leader at Furze Platt Scout Group, said: “We were there for two reasons: one, for the Autism Group, and we were there to try and recruit group leaders.
“We had one definite person who was interested and a potential one or two others.
“The good thing about scouting is that full training is provided. We have got a big organisation behind us to help.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A large fire in Maidenhead caused the police to shut down the majority of the town centre.
A new Turkish restaurant opened its doors to the public with a grand opening on Friday, March 8.