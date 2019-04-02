In pictures: Good causes get together at Shifford Crescent Co-op

A charity event at Shifford Crescent’s Co-op store gave two groups benefitting from its ‘Good Causes’ scheme a chance to join up.

The company runs a community fund which rewards charities in the area chosen through their membership scheme. When members buy own-brand products, good causes receive one per cent of the sale.

Two of this year’s charities – The Autism Group and Furze Platt Scout Group – met up at the convenience supermarket in Cliveden View on Saturday to share ideas, build relationships and raise funds.

The Autism Group – a Maidenhead-based charity which supports young people on the autistic spectrum by offering social opportunities – provided information on the condition while the scout group had a number of leaders there to provide details on scouting in the town.

Paul Pearce, manager of the Shifford shop, also provided a hamper of Co-op and fairtrade goods that were raffled on the day in support of the charities.

Neil Trivedi, group scout leader at Furze Platt Scout Group, said: “We were there for two reasons: one, for the Autism Group, and we were there to try and recruit group leaders.

“We had one definite person who was interested and a potential one or two others.

“The good thing about scouting is that full training is provided. We have got a big organisation behind us to help.”