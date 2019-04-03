In pictures: Braywick Court pupils design model greenhouses

A school day set around science, technology, engineering and mathematics saw Braywick Court pupils design and build model greenhouses on Monday last week.

Children were set the challenge of making the structures for their new school site in Hibbert Road, Bray, the former site of Winbury School.

To start the day, staff from Interserve, which is building the new school, talked to the children about the project and onsite safety.

During the day a number of parents who work in the fields of the science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) came to talk to the children about their work and the things that they do.

To build their models, the children had to ‘employ problem solving skills’ and were given experimentation time, developing an understanding of engineering structures and applying this to meet a design criteria.

Teacher Rebecca McFetridge said: “The children took great inspiration from the visitors we had in school. We hope they have been inspired to consider jobs in STEM in the future.”

Beth Humpherson, six, said: “I really enjoyed using the glue gun by myself.”