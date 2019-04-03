In pictures: Pauline Quirke Academy actors perform 'Class' for national competition

Young actors from The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) are vying for a chance to perform at the National theatre in London.

PQA is one of about 300 youth theatres and schools staging ten newly commissioned plays as part of National Theatre Connections 2019.

More than 100 PQA students aged from four-18 take classes in comedy & drama, musical theatre and film & television at Furze Platt Senior School in Furze Platt Road every Saturday.

From the 300 youth theatre companies taking part in the Connections programme, ten will be selected to perform each of the plays at the National theatre in July.

A cast of 23 performed ‘Class’ by Ben Bailey-Smith and Lajaune Lincoln in three performances at Cox Green School in Highfield Lane last weekend (March 23-24).

The play is about members of a school council who battle it out to win at the school elections where ‘bitter rivalries, secret alliances and false promises’ ensue.

Principal, PQA Amersham & Maidenhead, Liz Charleston said: “The cast of Class are thrilled to be involved in such a prestigious programme with the National Theatre and are excited to be performing this new play.

“The theme of the play resonates with the young people, being about ‘politics, populism and the ‘ping’ of a text message’.”

In May the performers will take to the stage at partner theatre, The North Wall in Oxford for a festival weekend.