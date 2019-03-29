In pictures: Primary school pupils attend netball tournament at Newlands' Girls School

A netball tournament hosted by Newlands Girls’ School gave boys and girls the opportunity to get involved in the sport.

Pupils from 15 primary schools across Maidenhead attended the school in Farm Road on Thursday, March 21 for the School Sport Partnership netball tournament, with Holyport Primary coming out as the top netballing side.

The partnership is a non-profit organisation and part of a national network, focusing on provision of high quality PE and school sport for young people.

Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership development manager Emma Fitzgerald said: “It is a very participation-based event, and is about getting kids playing netball.

“There is a ‘rotation’ – so the kids rotate and play in all the positions.

“What was nice was Newlands were able to offer us their facilities. It was nice to get them playing netball at that early age.”