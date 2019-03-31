Heritage centre recieves unique Barbie dolls on toy's 60th birthday

Barbie turns 60 this year and, to mark the occasion, her manufacturers have donated several ‘special’ dolls to the Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

Several rare Barbies, on loan from Mattel UK headquarters in Vanwall Road, will go on display at the heritage centre in Park Street for several weeks.

Barbie was launched by Mattel in 1959 and from 1960 was used to encourage girls to become nurses, executives and flight attendants.

By 1965 Barbie took up roles including an astronaut and in 1973 a surgeon.

In her later transformations, she has appeared as a pilot and, from 2002, has flown military jets.