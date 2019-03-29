Charity Noticeboard: March 28

MAIDENHEAD: An evening of glamour, fitness and fashion will be held next week to raise money for a family support cause.

A charity fashion show on Thursday, April 4 will be held at 7pm at Icon Gym, in Grenfell Road, raising money for Re:Charge R&R – a charity helping with parenting, stress and difficulties with home life.

Following the fashion show, there will be a raffle and the opportunity to browse designs on sale.

Tickets are priced at £10 per person, with all profits going to Re:Charge.

To book tickets, email katpreen@hotmail.com and make payment via bank transfer.

MAIDENHEAD: A charity concert will feature classical modern songs and organ pieces for all to enjoy at St Mark’s Crescent Methodist Church on Friday, April 5.

The concert will star Amy Tarrant and Anthony Nicholls.

All proceeds will go to the 2020 vision and there is a suggested donation of £5 on the door.

It will take place from 7.30-8.30pm at the church in Allenby Road.

FURZE PLATT: A political candidate in the upcoming local elections is set to run every street in the ward he is standing in, for the Brett Foundation.

Tom Easten is The Borough First’s candidate for the Furze Platt ward in May – an area he estimates will provide him with a route of between 30 and 40 miles.

“As The Borough First’s candidate in Furze Platt for the local council elections, I intend to run every street of my ward on Sunday, March 31 to meet residents, hear from them about their priorities and maybe even tempt them to join me for a mile or two,” Tom wrote on his online fundraiser.

So far, he has raised £550 of his £2,019 goal for homelessness charity The Brett Foundation.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/yyxhqrzo to donate.

MAIDENHEAD: A not-for-profit organisation has issued tips to charities on how to get money from a National Lottery fund.

Our Community Enterprise has helped six groups from the area achieve almost £60,000 in funding from Awards for All, a National Lottery fund.

Some of the projects that secured funding

include the Maidenhead Big Read and Driven Forward.

Nicola Davidson, director at Our Community Enterprise, gave her advice to those thinking about applying for funding.

She said: “The most important thing for Awards for All applications is to show that your project is led by local people.

“You will increase your chance of success if you meet the fund’s criteria: your project must bring people together, improve the local area or help people to fulfil their potential.”

Those interested in other funding advice can email Nicola on Nicola@oce.org.uk