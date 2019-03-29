Feature: The U3A route to retirement

Who says life should slow down when you retire?

There is a common misconception that once you hang up your working boots, you should ease up and take the easy life.

But an organisation in Maidenhead is looking to change all of that.

U3A – which stands for University of the Third Age – is a ‘unique’ and ‘exciting’ registered charity which provides life-enhancing opportunities for retired and semi-retired people, or those who are bereaved.

The reward? Not qualifications, but the ‘sheer joy of discovery’.

In Maidenhead, there are more than 600 members and 73 group activities running each month.

There are now 1,028 U3As in the UK with more than 420,000 members, for the 55 and above age group to get out and have fun doing things they like to do with similar people.

Interest groups, monthly outings, speakers and theatre visits can be accessed, all for a £16 annual subscription.

Interest groups vary from science to aviation, French to Russian, classical music to jazz, art to card making, held at members’ houses or at an external venue, depending on how large the group is.

The benefits include the ability for retired and semi-retired people to build new skills and confidence and gain the social elements of friendship and support - which are so often lost through retirement and bereavement.

One of these groups is centred around the traditional card game cribbage, which involves playing and grouping cards in combinations to gain points, the magic number being 121.

Formed by Nigel Furneaux back in 2013, the group meet on the second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Shire Horse pub in Bath Road, Littlewick Green, where they enjoy each other’s company over a drink and a spot of the 17th-century past time.

“There was no cribbage group in U3A, and we are six years in now,” Nigel explained. “People seem to enjoy it, we have got about 20 members of the group and we meet twice a month.

“It is a pretty sociable card game. It is quite mathematical, so you are getting a bit of mental arithmetic.

“There is quite a bit of a social aspect to it. It is a very important group.”

Other groups include ‘aviation’ at White Waltham Airfield and ‘music for pleasure’ and ‘Spanish conversation’ held at members’ homes. All of these get togethers help with the transition from the world of work to, essentially, the world of the unknown.

A review of U3A was co-ordinated by Sam Mauger, chief executive of the UK Third Age Trust.

In it, she quotes: “The stimulation of learning something together enables people to look at subjects from different perspectives.

“We suggest to people: try something you have never done before, or perhaps you want to go back to something you did when you were younger. There are so many groups to choose from in the U3A.

“The impact of a bereavement was often given as a reason to join the U3A, particularly if this followed a long period of informal care and support.

“Friendship and feeling connected to others is a truly valued benefit. Strong friendships have made a substantial difference particularly through difficult events.”

For those fearing they may well slow down upon reaching retirement age, it may well be worth giving this group a call.

There are further U3A groups in Slough, Windsor and Marlow. Visit maidenheadu3a.org.uk for more information.