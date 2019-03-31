Talk of the Town: Steph James on the changing face of Maidenhead

Despite lots of people still saying that ‘nothing is happening in Maidenhead’ it has been a busy start to the year for the town.

The past three weeks have seen lots of activity on various sites including the start of preliminary works on the Landing following demolition after the fire and the first community planning event held by the new owners of the Nicholsons Centre.

Meanwhile phase three of the Shanly’s Chapel Arches scheme is continuing to progress and the new leisure centre at Braywick is starting to take shape.

There is no question that there is huge change underway in Maidenhead and also great opportunity to have a town centre that everyone can be proud of.

This week I attended the feedback session from the Nicholsons Centre community planning workshops and it feels like another piece of the Maidenhead jigsaw is being put in place.

The new owners have a track record of creating quality places such as Gunwharf Keys in Portsmouth and the Battersea Power Station development so their involvement in the town is really exciting.

If you didn’t attend the workshops or feedback session there will be plenty more opportunities to get involved – their approach is to genuinely engage and listen to the local community so do take the chance to get involved.

The launch of the ‘Make Maidenhead’ promotional video last week showcased some of the best bits about the town now and just some of the people who make Maidenhead what it is – it has been great seeing people share the video and say what they love about Maidenhead and that they are excited about the future of the town.

The video and Make Maidenhead branding was part of a wider plan for the council and developers to promote the town now and in the future and there will be much more than the video from the work commissioned.

Yes, there will be people who want to focus on the negatives and we are still a long way off from the town centre that we all want but there are lots of things that have changed for the better already.

There are still many people that I talk to that say that Maidenhead is a ‘ghost town’ and there’s nothing to come in for but I would challenge them to take another look – come in of an evening and most restaurants and bars are now bustling with people and on a Friday and Saturday night you need to book to secure a table.

Yes, the retail offer in the town is not as good as it could be but it is important to recognise the crisis that is going on in retail nationally and the fact that the traditional retail model no longer exists for towns the size of Maidenhead.

There are currently 26 units in the town centre that are available to let (as others that are currently vacant are due to be demolished) – this represents 8.6 per cent of the total available units in the town which is below the national average.

Footfall is also 3.9 per cent up year to date which is a positive sign.

