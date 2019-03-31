Pets corner: Kittens from Raven at Maidenhead Cat Rescue

The six kittens born to our beautiful black rescue cat Raven are now ready for their new homes – in fact two have already found their forever homes.

So if you have been following the progress of Raven’s family on Facebook and would like to offer a home to two lively kittens, please call us as soon as possible on 01628 620909 or you may be too late.

The remaining four kittens are boys. Jacob and Logan are black like their mother, and Sebastian and James are beautifully marked tabbies.

They are all active and confident kittens and get on well together so we have decided it would be best to home them in pairs.

Each pair will have one black and one stripy boy so new owners will have no difficulty telling them apart.

These lovely boys have all been neutered and are in excellent health.

They have been microchipped, vaccinated and treated for fleas/ worms. If you would like to meet them, contact Maidenhead Cat Rescue on 01628 620909 to arrange a visit – they would love to meet you.

Find our more about these kittens and our other cats on Facebook – Maidenhead Cat Rescue.

Can’t take on a cat at the moment - please support us with a donation. Payments can be made via Paypal mcr-carecatsfund@outlook.com, or for those who would prefer to give via cheque/cash please contact us via Facebook, website or call us on 01628 620909 if you prefer to give by post. Or email maidenhead.cats@hotmail.co.uk