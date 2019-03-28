'Masterplan' for the Nicholsons Centre revealed

A vision to ‘create a new heart’ for the town through the redevelopment of the Nicholsons Centre has been outlined in a ‘masterplan’ for the project.

A ‘report back’ session was held at St Mary’s Church Hall in St Mary’s Close on Tuesday following a community planning weekend in the shopping centre on Friday and Saturday.

It was hosted by JTP architects and Areli Real Estate, who are the operating partner and co-investors in the UK for Tikehau, the new owner of the shopping centre.

French company Tikehau confirmed a deal earlier this month after the shopping centre fell into receivership in October.

About 500 people took part in design workshops and hands-on planning groups on Friday and Saturday that gave the JTP architects the ‘local intelligence’ they needed to put pen to paper.

The team spent from Sunday to Tuesday in Moor Hall and Conference Centre in Cookham, transforming people’s ideas and aspirations into a tangible plan.

Partner at JTP Charles Campion said: “People were saying, be bold, create a new heart, don’t tip-toe-along, just go for it.

“Reverse the decline of the retail offer but also bring in more uses to create a really balanced town centre and to bring forward a new town centre quarter.”

Mr Campion went on to describe how ‘the relationship with the wider town is of critical importance’.

He said: “Thinking about the town centre regeneration as a whole is something that needs to happen.”

Marcus Adams, managing partner, spoke of a ‘two-fold’ vision. The first is to do with the Nicholsons Centre itself, he said, and the second is a discussion about things that happen outside of the development site.

He said: “We’ve put some ideas of actually how some wider thinking and wider joining up of all the initiatives that are going on in your town could be linked together, the start of what we’re calling a sort of ‘town masterplan’.

“The town centre really is trapped, it is trapped between the railway, the waterway, Frascati Way and the ring road. It sits there, severed from its neighbour.

“It’s surrounded by suburbs and then you’ve got lots of lovely green, highly protected, which gives the borough its quality.”

Mr Adams also described eight roles the Nicholsons can play in the regeneration of the town and of the site itself.

They include the Nicholsons being the symbolic centre of the town centre, establishing what is unique to Maidenhead, creating a new public space, including biodiversity and addressing parking.

Considering ‘the longer- term vision’ that JTP have put forward, Mr Adams said: “This could take 20 years but at least you know where you’re going”.

Speaking about the redevelopment of the Nicholsons itself, Rob Tincknell, a partner at Areli Real Estate, said: “If we carry on the great start we’ve had with you, then maybe we’ll do it and get it going, within five years.”

He described a desire to start a dedicated community forum and work with the local authority and town centre stakeholders ‘on something wider’.

He said: “Maybe that carries on, maybe that doesn’t, but it would be great to carry on talking about the town.

“Nicholsons is something that will have a massive impact on everything around it and it’s important that everything comes together as one in terms of the town.”

The JTP design team will move forward with preparing a planning application for the site which is anticipated will be submitted early in 2020.

Seeking to fast track proposals

At Tuesday’s report-back session, leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley said: “The most important thing for us actually was to allow them [the new owners] to move this forward as quickly as possible because that’s what our residents want.”

He outlined council plans including:

Selling council-owned Central House to Areli Real Estate

Agreeing a land swap – a new car park with 1,000-1,200 spaces could be built on the Nicholsons’ site and when that is opened the old car park will be knocked down.

The 50 per cent freehold of Nicholsons owned by the council being sold to Areli

Cllr Dudley (Con, Riverside) added a paper will be going to cabinet next month which will confirm the arrangements the council has ‘already entered into with the new owners of the Nicholsons Shopping Centre’.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Cllr Claire Streton (The Borough First, Boyn Hill) said: “We have been assured by senior officers that the paper that’s coming to cabinet is a paper to give delegation to officers to draw up a heads of terms agree-men. It does not contain any of the property transfers spelt out last night by Cllr Dudley.”

Cllr Dudley maintained that the paper will lay out the three points above.

Makings of a masterplan

The masterplan includes: