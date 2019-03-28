In pictures: Braywick Heath Nurseries celebrates 22 years

A nursery celebrated its 22nd birthday last week with a visit from the mayor.

Braywick Heath Nurseries, in Braywick Road, was opened in March 1997 by mayor of the time Cllr Ady Sheldon, and on Friday, it welcomed volunteers, members of staff and the current mayor – Cllr Paul Lion – to mark its anniversary.

As well as running as a commercial business, offering garden maintenance and selling and growing plants, it is a social enterprise offering job and training opportunities to people with disabilities and those in need of support.

The get-together gave the nursery the chance to thank the people who keep it going, to give an update on finances and to provide the mayor with a tour.

Chairman Robin Pemberton said: “It went very successfully.

“We had a tea party and gathered together all the supporters and volunteers that we have.

“The mayor made the first purchase in 1997, and we have invited the mayor back every year.

“The important thing is we are still here and nobody has bothered to outline the fact that the nursery is still going.

“A lot of people think it is closed. We are hanging in there.”