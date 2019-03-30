Claires Court pupils prove their sporting prowess

It has been a busy sporting few weeks for Claires Court pupils.

As well as playing the more familiar games of netball and rugby, students also tried out disability sports.

The Senior Girls U14 team took to the court for the Independent Schools Association (ISA) Netball National Finals at Queen Ethelburga’s College in York on Saturday, March 9.

They performed ‘exceptionally well’ against the 12 teams in the group and took third place in the competition, winning bronze.

Senior Boys U14 rugby sevens team came out as ISA National Champions after winning all their games at a tournament on Thursday, March 14 at St James School in Ashford, Surrey.

Winning by 25 points was quite the feat as ‘torrential rain gave way to gale force winds’ on the day.

It was part of the school’s annual charity week that saw year 8 senior boys visit SportsAble in Braywick Road last week and play wheelchair basketball and boccia. Boccia is a precision ball sport played by athletes with physical disabilities.

Will Ansell, senior boys head of year 8 said playing the sports enabled pupils ‘to gain a much deeper understanding of how essential organisations such as SportsAble are’.

He added: “Every pupil left the event with the knowledge of two new sports which many had never played and learnt the importance of inclusive sport within our community.”