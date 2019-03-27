Pupils celebrate swimming fundraiser

A celebration of another successful fundraiser was enjoyed at St Piran’s school last week.

Alix Burnage, the head of swimming, said the school raised over £4,800 at the Lions Club of Maidenhead’s Swimarathon in January.

The event saw 92 teams swim in a relay for 55 minutes. The money will go to charity.

Alix said: “I love the event, it is friendly and the children support each other no matter their age or ability. It brings together children and their families after the Christmas break.”

She said that 16 miles is racked up between the teams, which are made up of children of various ages and abilities.

The Lions Club’s Peter Newbound and Swimarathon organiser Brenda Butler were present as pupils celebrated the money raised on Thursday (March 21).