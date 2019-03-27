SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 27
12 °C
Thu, 28
13 °C
Fri, 29
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Religious artwork and valuables stolen in break-ins

    A spate of burglaries took place over the past week in the South-west of the town.

    A business in the Boyn Valley Industrial Estate was broken into on Friday (March 22) and a religious artwork was stolen.

    A house in Webster Close was burgled between Thursday (March 21) morning and midday Saturday. House keys, spare car keys, jewellery, a digital camera and 12 bottles of alcohol were stolen.

    In Warwick Close a house was burgled between midnight on Saturday and 7.40am on Sunday. Electrical items, a cash box, two laptops, credit cards, three mobile phones and a wallet were stolen.

    Then, between midnight on Sunday and 2.45pm in the same street, sunglasses were stolen from a car. It could have been connected to the other burglary in that road, a police community alert said.

    Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved