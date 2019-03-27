Brett Foundation given extended leave for King Street base but uncertainty continues

The long-term future of a homelessness charity is still uncertain in the eyes of its founder despite being told it can stay until next year.

Sue Brett said she is still going to have to find a new place for the Brett Foundation, which knows it will need to leave its King Street drop-in centre ahead of the planned redevelopment of the Nicholsons car park.

It will need to leave as the car park is torn down and replaced.

The Royal Borough has allowed the charity to stay in its unit and on Monday council leader Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) tweeted that it could remain until early next year following French investment firm Tikehau’s takeover of the Nicholsons Centre.

The new Nicholsons car park is due to be built away from the current one, which will be torn down after, under the new ownership’s plans.

That means the work on replacing the old car park, in Broadway, would not need the Brett Foundation to move until January 2020, and possibly later, depending on how the development progresses.

Cllr Dudley wrote: “Delighted to confirm to @BrettCommunity and @susan_brett that @MaidenheadRegen progress with new owners of @NicholsonsSC means the drop in centre will be available for their important work until January 2020 and beyond.

“Then @RBWM commits to find a great new location for them.”

Sue has been searching for a new home for the foundation, which supports rough sleepers and vulnerable families, since the middle of 2017.

She hopes to end the uncertainty hanging over the charity but has been unable to find suitable accommodation.

As uncertainty about its King Street future grew, the charity even bought a double-decker bus which will be used to dispense help around the Royal Borough.

“It would be good if we can stay there until 2020 but I am aware that the council have very little properties (which would be) suitable for us, so we are looking for something else because 2020 will come quickly,” Sue said.

“We don’t want to be in a position where we can’t find anywhere and have to go.”

Cllr Dudley said the charity would not need to worry as there are ‘lots of places’ the centre could go, and insisted he could see the charity remaining in the town centre.