Autism information event held at Desborough Suite

An autism event was held at the town hall last week to give visitors an opportunity to scope out relevant services and organisations offering support for the condition.

Maidenhead-based charity The Autism Group hosted the Desborough Suite drop-in, which was attended by 20 organisations and services from early years, through to school and college and into employment.

Information for parents, carers and those on the autism spectrum was readily available at the ‘one stop shop’ event, which allowed those seeking support to meet those offering it face to face.

This included social opportunities, autism education and information on parent training sessions.

Dawn Kohn, training co-ordinator at The Autism Group, said: “This was not about fundraising, this was about getting information out.

“It is quite difficult to find out what is out there.

“We met people we recognised, and some new people. We have had some really lovely feedback.”

The event was supported by the MCKS Charitable Foundation UK, which provided funding to allow the group to put on the information session.

The Autism Group supports the lives of young people on the autistic spectrum, and their parents and carers, offering special interest clubs for youngsters on the spectrum aged 10 to 25 years old, which run on Saturday’s in the Maidenhead area.

The charity also offer one-to-one home visits and training sessions. Visit www.theautismgroup.org.uk for more information.