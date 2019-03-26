Care Quality Commission (CQC) rates St. Mark's Care Home 'Outstanding'

St. Mark’s Care Home in Maidenhead has been rated ‘outstanding’ by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Run by Bupa Care Homes (ANS) Limited it was deemed to be outstanding in the categories ‘caring’, ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’ and ‘good’ in the areas ‘safe’ and ‘effective’.

The inspection was carried out at the home in St Mark’s Road on January 16 and the report published on Thursday, March 7.

It says ‘there was overwhelming praise for how caring the service was’ and inspectors were provided with ‘numerous examples of the level of the compassion in the care provided’.

The report details how staff enabled a person to have the pet ‘of their dreams’ after they purchased a guinea pig following a visit from a mobile farm.

It was part of the services ‘never too late scheme which allows people to have life wishes they had never fulfilled.

General manager at Bupa St. Mark’s, Ellie Faramarzian said: “This rating is testament to the hard work of every single colleague at the home and we’re absolutely over the moon.

“It’s the little things that make a big difference, which is why we really get to know all our residents on a personal level.

“By doing this we can help ensure that their later years are just as rewarding as their younger ones.”