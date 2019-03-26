Furze Platt man takes on 'Mean Bean' charity challenge

An eye-opening experience raised money for charity as a Furze Platt man sustained himself on a basic diet of rice and beans for nearly a week.

Will Torrent, 33, took on the challenge for Tearfund, a poverty charity, to live off what he says is closer to the meals many people experience outside rich countries.

The Mean Bean Challenge raises money to go towards work against poverty and hunger through sponsorship of participants. Will raised £530 from his efforts.

“There are so many people (in the world, where) that is their diet, and they work so much more for their dinner than we do, and it is a tiny bit of getting into their world and knowing what it is like to have these small meals,” Will said on Monday, the day after he finished the challenge.

Mean Bean participants – there were about 800 people doing it - have porridge made with water, without extras like sugar, for breakfast and plain beans with plain rice for lunch and dinner.

A sprinkling of salt was allowed for nutrition but other seasonings were banned, as were sauces.

The Mean Bean website recommends 100 grams of porridge at breakfast and 50 grams of rice with 100 grams of beans for the midday and evening meals, which amounts to about 990 calories a day.

Health guidelines recommend a 2,000 Kcal daily intake for women and 2,500 for men.

Will said that from five days on the diet he found his ability to speak clearly was affected, was fatigued, and felt weaker.

He took a few days off his job as a pastry consultant for Waitrose, a job which means he is usually surrounded by tasty treats. Just before the challenge started on Tuesday (March 19) he was in the Lake District for The Marmalade Festival, so was on a ‘sugar high’ ahead of Mean Bean.

It was ‘definitely harder than I thought’, Will said, having had to properly plan when to eat and rely on drinking water to keep full.

“It was a really fascinating week actually,” he said.

“It is something that made me stop and think.”

But it made him appreciate what rich countries have, and the choice of food and nutrition available to consumers.