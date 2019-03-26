Petitions call for Stafferton Way pedestrian crossings

Petitions demanding pedestrian crossings for Stafferton Way have been lodged with the borough.

One calls for a safe crossing at the roundabout and junction of Stafferton Way and Forlease Road and the nearby Oldfield Road and Bray Road junction.

Another has been submitted by Derek Philip-Xu, the chairman of a newly-formed residents’ group that advocates about issues in the area.

“We petition RBWM to build safe pedestrian crossings and pelican crossings at the roundabout and junction of Stafferton Link Road and Forlease Road and adjoining Oldfield Road and Bray Road,” one petition, started by Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield), states.

“These are on a safe walking route to school and used by many local residents and children.

“I have spoken to residents who express the view that the current crossing is unsafe and very difficult to navigate.”

The petition had gained 290 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

At the same time, Mr Philip-Xu, of the recently-formed Stafferton Area Residents Association, has called for the zebra crossing at the other end of Stafferton Way, near to the Braywick Roundabout, to have traffic lights installed.

“Currently, this zebra crossing is unsafe due to drivers driving too fast and having to brake hard or, worse, not stopping at all,” his petition says.

“There are regular near misses when pedestrians are using this crossing and, indeed, there was a road traffic accident at this crossing on 12th March.

“It is unsafe. Traffic lights would be much better and safer, possibly in conjunction with other traffic calming measures.

“That would enable pedestrians to cross this part of Stafferton Way safely, confident in the knowledge that cars would actually stop and adhere to the rules of the road.”

That petition has so far received more than 70 signatures.

The Royal Borough’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), said the council makes traffic safety calls based on assessments.

He said some residents can blow their thoughts on the safety of a road ‘out of proportion in their head’ but ‘that does not mean they are wrong’.

He did not have thoughts if the road needs any new safety measures, but said the council would listen to concerns, assess the situation and ‘deal with it on that basis’.